Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccine site opens this week, appointments filled in two hours

Cowlitz County and Safeway are reopening the COVID-19 vaccination site at the fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday.

Vaccination was by appointment only, and appointments were filled as of 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, less than two hours after the county announcement.

Eligible people who live or work in the county are eligible to schedule an appointment at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine, in case there appointments available. There was enough supply to administer just over 1,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the county.

The county first opened the fairgrounds as a vaccination site for two days last week, and Safeway pharmacists administered more than 1,100 doses.

Everyone who receives their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Cowlitz County fairgrounds this week will automatically be scheduled to receive their second dose at the site exactly three weeks later, according to the health department.

People who have a vaccination appointment can choose to arrive by car or on foot. Drivers must go through the drive-thru line located at the entrance at Washington Street and Third Avenue. Walkers must enter through the entrance at Seventh Avenue.