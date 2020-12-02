Cowlitz County COVID-19 surge sets back case investigations

A continued surge in COVID-19 cases has further strained case investigations and contact tracing in Cowlitz County, and staff may not be able to reach every person who tests positive for the virus, according to a Wednesday health department press release.
More than 170 COVID-19 cases were reported in the first three days of last week, which equaled the total number reported the week before, according to the department.
Cowlitz County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,597. An updated count of recovered cases as of Tuesday was unavailable.
The county also reported its tenth COVID-19 death, a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions who was not hospitalized when he died, according a health department spokesperson.
Castle Rock School District reported four cases of COVID-19 in the schools from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2. None was exposed at school, according to the district dashboard. Three cases were among students, with one primary student testing positive on Nov. 23, one high school student testing positive on Dec. 2 and one middle schooler testing positive on Dec. 2. One primary school staff member tested positive on Nov. 27.
Longview and Kelso did not report any COVID-19 cases Tuesday on their dashboards. Kelso only shares cases that are confirmed to be school-based transmissions.
Wahkiakum County reported two new cases over the last two days, bringing the total to 35.
Cowlitz County case investigators are striving to call every person who tests positive for COVID-19, but increasing case numbers mean staff can’t reach everyone, according to the health department.
The department is prioritizing the most recent cases, and those who are not contacted within two days of testing positive will likely not receive a call from the health department.
“We’re working with our local health care providers to ensure everyone who tests positive receives the appropriate information, even if we are unable to reach them,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, county health officer.
The department has asked local health care providers to give everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 instructions on how to isolate and a handout for close contacts with quarantine recommendations.
Last week, the county health department announced because of the surge in cases, it would focus on case investigations and identifying priority exposure locations and would not be calling close contacts.
All cases should isolate at home until they are no longer contagious and should notify anyone their were in close contact with whom they may have exposed to COVID-19, according to the department.
The county’s COVID-19 website also has information for COVID-19 cases and their close contacts, as well as links to additional resources.
Kathy Lofy, state health officer, said Wednesday the Department of Health will be adopting new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending shorter quarantine periods for people without symptoms. People who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 but who don’t have symptoms can end quarantine after 10 days, or after seven days after receiving a negative test result 48 hours before ending quarantine.
After stopping quarantine people should continue to watch for symptoms until the 14-day period is up and isolate if they develop symptoms, according to the CDC. The agency still endorses the 14-day quarantine.
The Cowlitz County Health Department is setting up free drive-thru COVID-testing clinics to take place this month, according to the press release. More details will be released later this week.
“We have been working with local healthcare partners and pharmacies for quite some time to increase testing options for our community,” said Carole Harrison, interim health department director. “We know how frustrating it has been for the public to find local COVID-19 testing, so we are pleased to be able to have an option.”
Across the river, the Oregon Health Authority is holding free COVID-19 testing clinics every Wednesday in December, except on Dec. 23, at St. Helen’s High School. The clinics are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no insurance is required.
Those interested can register and select an appointment time at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
Rainier moved its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to a virtual event. Scheduled for this Sunday at City Hall, the city announced Wednesday that it would be held on Zoom instead. At 5 p.m., people can log on using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81376871560. The meeting ID is 813 7687 1560.
In other virus developments, Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday updated the restrictions for religious and faith-based organizations, clarifying they can hold outdoor services of up to 200 people as long as physical distancing is followed and face coverings are worn, regardless of location.
Marissa Heffernan contributed to this report.
