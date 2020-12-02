Cowlitz County COVID-19 surge sets back case investigations

Wahkiakum County reported two new cases over the last two days, bringing the total to 35.

Cowlitz County case investigators are striving to call every person who tests positive for COVID-19, but increasing case numbers mean staff can’t reach everyone, according to the health department.

The department is prioritizing the most recent cases, and those who are not contacted within two days of testing positive will likely not receive a call from the health department.

“We’re working with our local health care providers to ensure everyone who tests positive receives the appropriate information, even if we are unable to reach them,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, county health officer.

The department has asked local health care providers to give everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 instructions on how to isolate and a handout for close contacts with quarantine recommendations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the county health department announced because of the surge in cases, it would focus on case investigations and identifying priority exposure locations and would not be calling close contacts.