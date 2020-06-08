You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases jump by 12 over the weekend
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the county total to 89. 

The new total represents one of the largest county increases reported on one day since the coronavirus started here. It comes two weeks after the county moved to phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.

That two-week period has been marked by frequent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd; graduation events in which few participants wore masks or observed social distancing advisories; and service businesses such and restaurants and hair salons reopened.

However, the coronavirus has up to a two-week incubation period, and so it was not immediately known if the new surge in cases could be linked to those activities or the move to phase 2.

One of the new coronavirus patients is currently hospitalized, and 67 of the cases are considered recovered, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. 

COVID-19 cases increased by 287 statewide on Sunday, bringing the total to 23,729, according to the Department of Health. Another 441 cases were reported Friday. The number of cases has been rising statewide since May 25, when 127 new cases were reported, the lowest since early March.

This story will be expanded. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

