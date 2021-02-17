Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases decreasing; two new deaths reported

ICU occupancy in Southwest Washington is also below the necessary threshold, although from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 the amount of ICU beds occupied increased to 71%.

Per-capita deaths in the county were higher than Washington State from early November through mid-December, but the county is now on par with the state average, the report said.

The county Wednesday reported five new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, who were both hospitalized. Both men had underlying conditions. The county has recorded 4,077 cases and 49 COVID-19 deaths.

Wahkiakum County reported four new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 87. There is a connection to the school district but the school will stay open because of protective measures, according to the health department.

The entire state is now in phase two of the governor’s “Healthy Washington” reopening plan because the Department of Health moved the South Central region forward after discovering a hospital misreported COVID-19 admission data.

Last week, the governor announced five regions would move forward to phase two, leaving just the South Central region — which includes Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties — in phase one.