Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases decreasing; two new deaths reported

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County continues to decrease, reported in “moderate” levels for the first time since mid-November, according to the latest data from the county health department.
The county’s daily average dropped from 30 the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 to 13 the week of Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, according to a data report.
As the numbers decreased to below pre-holiday levels, more local students are returning to classrooms.
Kelso, Castle Rock and Toutle K-12 students have been back in class for several weeks. Woodland, Longview and Kalama are transitioning middle school students to hybrid next week. Longview will bring high school students back March 1, while Woodland will bring them back March 2.
According to Monday’s school data report, from Jan. 28 through Feb. 10 there were 264 new cases per 100,000 people. That’s a below pre-holiday levels after a sharp spike in October and over the winter holidays, and the rate continues to decrease, the report said.
While the data of the percent of Cowlitz County tests that are positive is still incomplete for December and January, the health department said the percent positivity between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25 was 17.1%, which is likely steady since Thanksgiving.
Hospitalizations have also leveled off since mid-November. From Jan. 3 through Jan. 16, 17 Cowlitz County residents were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, the report said.
ICU occupancy in Southwest Washington is also below the necessary threshold, although from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 the amount of ICU beds occupied increased to 71%.
Per-capita deaths in the county were higher than Washington State from early November through mid-December, but the county is now on par with the state average, the report said.
The county Wednesday reported five new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, who were both hospitalized. Both men had underlying conditions. The county has recorded 4,077 cases and 49 COVID-19 deaths.
Wahkiakum County reported four new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 87. There is a connection to the school district but the school will stay open because of protective measures, according to the health department.
The entire state is now in phase two of the governor’s “Healthy Washington” reopening plan because the Department of Health moved the South Central region forward after discovering a hospital misreported COVID-19 admission data.
Last week, the governor announced five regions would move forward to phase two, leaving just the South Central region — which includes Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties — in phase one.
After the announcement, local elected officials and health departments began investigating hospitalization numbers, the Yakima Herald reported. Their effort found that Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla had sent the state Department of Health data of all their COVID patient admissions rather than just their new admissions, the Herald reported. As a result, the South Central region appeared to see an increase in admissions.
The hospital worked with the Department of Health to correct the mistake, and with the updated information, the region met the criteria to move forward, according to a state press release.
The state Department of Health is holding a webinar at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, to discuss the phased vaccine plan and rollout. The 60-minute Zoom webinar will feature live Spanish and ASL interpretation.
Washington residents can register and submit their vaccine questions in advance at https://cplusc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m5QzAdR6SN2N7b6u-4ItKQ.
For those unable to attend, a link to a recording of the webinar will be emailed to those who registered.
