Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases appear to hold steady

During a county commissioner workshop, Shannon Hoskins, epidemiologist, explained what data she uses in the various COVID-19 after several questions about the difference in numbers reported in the daily data summary and data reports. Hoskins said she uses the specimen collection date, the day an individual gets a COVID-19 test, in the data reports. The daily data summary on the health department’s website is based on cases as they are reported to the department, she said. There is typically a three- to four-day lag between when a COVID-19 test is completed and when the case is reported in the summary, according to the county’s latest report.