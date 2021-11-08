Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases appear to decrease; vaccine clinics for kids planned

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case rate appears to be slowly decreasing after remaining flat for several weeks.
The county recorded about 481 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, down from 514 cases per 100,000 from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27.
Cowlitz County recorded 83 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 12,341 confirmed and 1,494 probable cases. The county has recorded 248 deaths.
The county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively steady. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 13 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools, and Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.
Since Oct. 26, Longview School District reported 11 new cases, one among staff. Of those new cases, one was transmitted in school at Mount Solo Middle School on Nov. 3. From the start of school, the district has reported 252 cases among students and staff.
Kelso has not reported any new cases since Oct. 21. The district has reported 22 in-school transmissions this year and five classroom closures.
Castle Rock has not reported new cases since Oct. 29. The district has reported 68 cases this year.
Cowlitz County clinics have announced dates for pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The two-dose vaccine was given emergency authorization for 5- to 11-year-olds last week.
PeaceHealth St. John is holding free vaccine clinics for children in the community on Saturday and Nov. 20. The clinics will begin at 8:45 a.m. Parents or guardians can schedule appointments by calling 360-414-2385.
Cowlitz Indian Tribal Health is offering the pediatric vaccine at three locations, including its Longview clinic, from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. Nov. 17. Patients can call 360-575-8275 to schedule an appointment at the Longview clinic.
Other clinics and pharmacies, including Kaiser Permanente’s Longview clinic, are offering the vaccines. People can search for locations at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov. Appointments may be limited initially until supply increases, according to the state Department of Health.
About 57.2% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 52.5% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday. Statewide, 65.7% had initiated vaccination and 60.7% were fully vaccinated.
As of Saturday, more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given across Washington since distribution began in mid-December.
Marissa Heffernan contributed to this report.