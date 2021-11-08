Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases appear to decrease; vaccine clinics for kids planned

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case rate appears to be slowly decreasing after remaining flat for several weeks.

The county recorded about 481 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, down from 514 cases per 100,000 from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27.

Cowlitz County recorded 83 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 12,341 confirmed and 1,494 probable cases. The county has recorded 248 deaths.

The county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively steady. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 13 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools, and Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.

Since Oct. 26, Longview School District reported 11 new cases, one among staff. Of those new cases, one was transmitted in school at Mount Solo Middle School on Nov. 3. From the start of school, the district has reported 252 cases among students and staff.

Kelso has not reported any new cases since Oct. 21. The district has reported 22 in-school transmissions this year and five classroom closures.

