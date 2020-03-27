Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases increase to 10

Cowlitz County health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases late Friday morning, bringing the county's total to 10.

The new cases all were confirmed in the last week, and seven of them were reported in the last two days.

The latest confirmed cases include a man in his 30s who has been discharged from Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Clark County; a woman in her 80s at Legacy as of Thursday; and a woman in her 20s recovering at home, according to the health department.

The number of negative test results in the county increased to 116 from 79 earlier this week, according to the department.

On Thursday, four new cases were reported in Cowlitz County, including two patients, a man and a woman their 70s, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in “satisfactory condition,” according to the hospital and health department. The other two cases, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s, are recovering at home, the agency said.

Health officials are identifying and contacting the close contacts of the confirmed cases. They will be instructed to stay home for 14 days since they last contact the positive case.