Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases increase to 14

Cowlitz County health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases Saturday evening, bringing the county’s total to 14.

The latest confirmed cases include two men and two women. One of the men is in his 70s, the other is in his 40s. Of the two women, one is in her 40s and the other in her 60s.

The number of negative test results in the county increased to 161, up from 116 on Friday, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services.

The four new cases are in addition to those confirmed Friday, which included a man in his 30s who has been discharged from Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Clark County; a woman in her 80s at Legacy as of Thursday; and a woman in her 20s recovering at home, according to the health department.

Health officials are identifying and contacting the close contacts of the confirmed cases. They will be instructed to stay home for 14 days since they last contact the positive case.

Clark County Public Health reported 8 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases there to 90. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at six.

Cases in Washington also increased Sunday to more than 4,300, with 189 deaths.

Globally, nearly 720,000 cases have been reported, with about 142,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 149,000 recoveries have been reported, according to the university, with over 2,600 in the U.S.

