Families who were once separated by court order celebrated their reunion Friday in Kelso’s Riverside Park.

The annual event, organized by the Cowlitz County Child Advocates, honored parents who had their juvenile dependency cases dismissed this year, after demonstrating they could safely be reintroduced into their children’s lives.

That safe reunification is the primary goal of the dependency process in the state, according to Washington Courts.

As of March, more than 7,200 children were placed in out-of-home care in Washington, Washington Courts reports, while about 60% eventually return home after their parents, who are guided by child welfare workers and monitored by the courts, make improvements.

Cowlitz County Child Advocates Volunteer Supervisor Angi Vilett works to reunify families following their completion of the juvenile dependency process and was one of the organizers of Friday’s celebration.

“We have tons of people here to offer community resources to the families,” Vilett said. “Just so they know what’s out there and can reach out if they ever need some support again.”

Organizations at the event included XChange Church and Recovery Center, Cowlitz Family Health Center’s Parent Child Assistance Program, and Lower Columbia College. Each set up booths with free activities for the children.

The Cowlitz County Reunification Day has been held annually in Riverside Park since 2019, skipping 2020’s celebration because of COVID-19.

The event ran for two hours in the afternoon and included raffles, face painting, coloring and free items such as backpacks, school supplies and toiletries for the families.

Caregiver updates As of July 1, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families now allows some family or family friend caregivers to become licensed and therefore receive foster care monthly payments. The new rules will first only apply when court ordered, but the department plans to expand the option to any kinship caregiver who meets requirements tentatively by early 2024, according to a department press release.