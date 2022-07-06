Cowlitz County country singer, band join Concerts at the Lake in Longview

A country crooner with roots in Cowlitz County is bringing his own outlaw country songs as well as possibly a few from genre's legends like Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson to Longview's Concerts at the Lake series, which kicks of Thursday evening.

Singer-songwriter Carl Wirkkala said he's spent most of his life in Castle Rock and started writing songs more than 25 years ago and performing about 18 years ago.

It was the raw voices of singers like Jennings, Kristofferson and Willie Nelson that drew Wirkkala to the genre to create his own songs, he said. At times, he sits solo with an acoustic guitar, softly using his deep voice to perform melancholy tunes about love, aging and religion.

The free concert series, organized by Longview Parks and Recreation, runs 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 28 at Martin's Dock at Lake Sacajawea in Longview. Wirkkala stands apart from most of the scheduled acts by performing original songs, in the same vein of his heroes.

At the Aug. 4 concert he'll be joined by friends and bandmates the Whistle Punks, comprised of Christine McAllister on bass and vocals, Chad McAllister on guitar and Don Lawry on drums, for a slightly quicker cadence, but with the same soulful voice and lyrics.

Wirkkala said he writes songs on autistic guitar to be played with or without a band, but performing with friends is more enjoyable.

"Just more fun all the way around, plus I get to appreciate their talents," he said. "They are good friends and extremely talented musicians so I am very blessed."

Wirkkala plays mostly originals, he said, but has performed country classics from "A Good-Hearted Woman" by Jennings and Nelson to southern rock anthems like "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Wirkkala said the bandmates push each other to grow.

"Our sound is a blend of all of our influences and at the end of the day the goal is to stir emotions and connect with people through our songs," he said.

Schedule July 7: Abbey Road, a Beatles tribute. July 14: Mainstreet, a Bob Seger tribute. July 21: Eagle Eyes, an Eagles tribute. July 28: Hit Factory, a cover band. Aug. 4: Carl Wirkkala and the Whistle Punks, a country band. Aug. 11: Long Live Rock, a classic rock band.

The Longview Pioneer Lions club is slated to sell food like burgers, brats and ice cream throughout the series, said Recreation Coordinator Karry Williquette. Staff and volunteers with the Lower Columbia School Gardens will sell pizzas made of vegetables from the garden at the last two shows, she added.

People can bring chairs and blankets to sit on at the shows, but alcohol is not allowed in the park.