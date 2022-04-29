Cowlitz County Coroner's Office releases list of unclaimed decedents, seeks information, family

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the names of 45 deceased people in an effort to return their cremated remains to family.
The decedents have been identified but the coroner's office has been unable to find any surviving family, or they have no known surviving family, according to the press release.
The full list of decedents, their ages and dates of death is attached to this story. The list includes two people without a known age or date of death, whose cremated remains were found in the local area and turned over to the coroner's office for safekeeping.