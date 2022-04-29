 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County Coroner's Office releases list of unclaimed decedents, seeks information, family

Cowlitz County morgue

The Cowlitz County morgue is located on the corner of Washington Street and Third Avenue. 

 Katie Fairbanks

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the names of 45 deceased people in an effort to return their cremated remains to family. 

The decedents have been identified but the coroner's office has been unable to find any surviving family, or they have no known surviving family, according to the press release.  

The full list of decedents, their ages and dates of death is attached to this story. The list includes two people without a known age or date of death, whose cremated remains were found in the local area and turned over to the coroner's office for safekeeping. 

Those who remain unclaimed will be honored with a final service at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Kelso, the date to be announced later this spring. 

Anyone with information about the listed deceased or who are possible family members should contact Coroner Tim Davidson at 360-577-3079. 

