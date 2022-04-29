Cowlitz County Coroner's Office releases list of unclaimed decedents, seeks information, family

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the names of 45 deceased people in an effort to return their cremated remains to family.

The decedents have been identified but the coroner's office has been unable to find any surviving family, or they have no known surviving family, according to the press release.

The full list of decedents, their ages and dates of death is attached to this story. The list includes two people without a known age or date of death, whose cremated remains were found in the local area and turned over to the coroner's office for safekeeping.

List of unclaimed decedents Name Age Date of death Roger G. Allen 75 3/20/2014 Diana M. Alton 68 2/28/2017 Robert E. Anderson 57 6/25/2015 William M. Baudry 56 1/6/2017 Steven J. Brown 67 4/28/2020 Debi S. Carmichael 2019 Robert E. Carson 2013 Charles A. Chaney 58 9/17/2017 Clyde J. Croy 78 2/5/2015 Richard P. Davis 69 10/25/2019 Bradley J. Durflinger 66 12/15/2020 Norma J. Fontaine 61 11/22/2017 Steven P. Forbes 56 9/4/2016 Dean A. Franklin 49 7/20/2018 Karen Giles 76 6/20/2020 Barbara A. Hanson 61 7/6/2017 William E. Hanson 72 4/18/2010 Pamela A. Hogan 60 10/28/2020 Anita R. Johnson 71 4/22/2019 Danny Kendall 66 6/17/2019 William G. Lannin 66 5/28/2017 Vincent Lee 68 9/15/2012 Fayette E. Maelene 83 9/11/2019 Davis W. McBride 81 5/29/2018 John L. McCall 72 12/6/2017 Gary L. McGee 63 12/18/2020 Robert C. McGill 68 6/14/2020 Edrick (Rick) E. McRoberts 67 10/11/2013 Richard E. Morrison 74 3/18/2016 John H. Morrow 66 4/20/2014 James B. Napier 58 1/3/2020 John D. Neubeauer 46 2/24/2016 Judy A. Ortego 69 11/6/2017 Joyce J. Pawson 86 10/4/2018 Daniel B. Sapp 68 5/14/2017 Linda Sidorchuck 64 1/10/2015 Charles L. Smith 85 7/9/2016 Terry L. Spillman 71 1/2/2015 Lynn E. Tackitt 68 10/14/2013 Ernest B. Turner 69 5/17/2009 Michael S. Umber 70 8/26/2018 Gordon Walker 63 12/9/2015 Thomas F. Weaver 61 7/16/2016 James C. Wendt 62 11/7/2016 Stephen P. Bryant 69 10/6/2021

Those who remain unclaimed will be honored with a final service at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Kelso, the date to be announced later this spring.

Anyone with information about the listed deceased or who are possible family members should contact Coroner Tim Davidson at 360-577-3079.

