Cowlitz County Coroner's Office releases investigation findings to dispel rumours

Cowlitz County Coroner's Office Wednesday released the findings of a recent investigation to "dispel community and social media rumors" about the death of a Longview woman.

The office investigated death of Alice Arletta Locke, 48, who died on July 21, and found she was not a victim of homicide nor was she left out on Kalama River Road, as was rumored, according to the press release.

The coroner's office and Kalama Police Department responded to a private residence in Kalama where Locke was found "unresponsive." Cowlitz Fire District 5 EMS responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the press release.

The coroner's office determined Locke died of natural causes based on information gathered at the scene and forensic autopsy. There was no evidence of abuse, neglect or violence at the scene or during the autopsy, according to the coroner. Toxicology specimens were collected and submitted to the Washington State Patrol lab for further analysis.

The coroners' office has been in contact with Locke's family and they are aware of the findings, according to the press release.

Anyone with questions about the deceased can contact Coroner Timothy Davidson at 360-577-3079.