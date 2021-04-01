Cowlitz County Coroner under investigation for fraud

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson is under investigation for fraud after the State Auditor’s Office found that he accepted more than $12,000 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's office said.

According to a report from the Auditor’s Office, between February 10, 2016, and May 10, 2019 Davidson was reimbursed $12,602.71 for travel expenses from two organizations, even though the county had paid for his travel.

The Washington State Patrol is also investigating the case, and the Auditor’s office said it has referred the case to the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“While disappointed in the length of time it has taken to receive the results of the (State Auditor’s Office) fraud investigation we are confident in the integrity of the results and recommendations made in the report,” the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office said in a press release. “WSP will be completing a criminal investigation report in the near future.”

The investigation was sparked on Aug. 5, 2019 when Cowlitz County notified the Auditor’s Office about a potential loss of public funds.

