How to stay safe in the heat

As many Washington residences do not have in-home air conditioning, the state Department of Health recommends several heat safety measures, including:

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids.

• Avoid outdoor activities during hottest parts of the day.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose fitting clothing.

• Use sunscreen and wear a hat if outside.

• Stay in air conditioned places as much as possible. A fan will not prevent heat-related illness when temperatures are very high.

• Close windows and shades during daylight hours.

• Check on relatives and neighbors.

• Do not leave anyone, including children and pets, in vehicles unattended.

• Follow water safety tips if swimming or boating, including wearing a life jacket.