Several Cowlitz County locations will open up as cooling shelters in the next few days, as temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of Western Washington and Oregon through Monday, with high temperatures forecasted to be in the high 80s and low 90s.
On Thursday, the city of Longview declared a severe weather event, allowing cooling shelters to open. Locations providing air conditioning and water include:
• Castle Rock Family Health Center, 139 First Ave., Castle Rock, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
• Kelso Family Health Center, 621 Grade St., Kelso, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
People are also reading…
• Kelso Family Health Center, 300 Oak St. Ste. B, Kelso, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Longview Family Health Center, 1057 12th Ave., Longview, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Longview Family Health Center, 784 14th Ave., Longview, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
• Woodland Family Health Center, 1251 Lewis River Road, Ste. D, Woodland, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
• Woodland Community Library, 770 Park St., Woodland, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
At the HOPE Village pallet home site in Longview, the Salvation Army provided residents with fans, as the units do not have air conditioning, said Major Phil Smith. The site's asphalt ground contributes to the heat of the metal pallet homes, he said.
The organization is working with the city to purchase AC units for the pallet homes, but it won't be ready for this weekend, Smith said.
Smith said he bought portable AC units for two of the large tents on site to act as cooling stations for residents. HOPE Village also has a long hose and sprinkler to provide some relief, he said.