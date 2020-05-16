Cowlitz County commissioners to meet Tuesday via Zoom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday will hold their regular meeting on video platform Zoom.

In-person attendance at public meetings subject to the Open Public Meetings Act is temporarily prohibited under the governor's stay-at-home order.

The regular public meeting takes place at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Members of the public can watch by joining Zoom Meeting 999-2855-8423. The password is 008753.

Citizens can also dial in by phone at 1-253-215-8782, enter 99928558423#, 1#, 008753#, US.

The meeting will also be shown live on www.kltv.org.

Written comments on agenda items may be submitted prior to or after the meeting at cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us, using "public comment" in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.