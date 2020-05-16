You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County commissioners to meet Tuesday via Zoom
The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday will hold their regular meeting on video platform Zoom. 

In-person attendance at public meetings subject to the Open Public Meetings Act is temporarily prohibited under the governor's stay-at-home order. 

The regular public meeting takes place at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Members of the public can watch by joining Zoom Meeting 999-2855-8423. The password is 008753.

Citizens can also dial in by phone at 1-253-215-8782, enter 99928558423#, 1#, 008753#, US. 

The meeting will also be shown live on www.kltv.org

Written comments on agenda items may be submitted prior to or after the meeting at cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us, using "public comment" in the subject line. 

