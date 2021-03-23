Cowlitz County commissioners approve preliminary plat for 47-lot subdivision in Lexington

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved the preliminary plat for a 47-lot subdivision in Lexington.
The nearly 16-acre development at 1941 Westside Highway will include 44 single-family lots, two fourplexes and a 72-unit apartment complex, according to the county staff report.
On Feb. 17, the Cowlitz County Planning Commission recommended approval of the project in a 7-1 vote after a public hearing.
The commissioners voiced some concern about the development increasing traffic on Westside Highway.
A 2019 traffic study of the project showed neither a left turn lane on Westside Highway into the subdivision nor a traffic light were warranted, said Patrick Harbison, county utilities manager.
The developer plans to give the county right-of-way for a possible future road connecting to Daffodil Lane on the other side of McCorkle Creek, Harbison said. If built, that road could give residents another entry to the subdivision and alleviate some traffic in and out from Westside Highway, he said.
In the nearer future, the county could build a pedestrian bridge across the creek so children can get to the new school under construction four blocks south of the subdivision without going on Westside Highway, Harbison said.
Commissioner Dennis Weber said he appreciates the development because of the county's need for single-and-multi-family housing but said he was concerned about the width of the access road off Westside Highway.
"I hesitate to be critical, but I just think 250 people getting in and out of a 28-foot road is a little problematic," he said.
The developer requested to make a segment of the road 28 feet wide instead of 36 feet to maintain access to the pump station along McCorkle Creek on the south side of the property, said associate community planner Daniel Turner.
Harbison said in that stretch, no parking would be allowed and there would still be room for a left turn lane out of the subdivision onto Westside Highway if needed.
Andrew Gunther, civil engineer with PLS Engineering, said the firm is working on the final engineering design to submit to the county in about 30 days.
Developer Jeff Rauth said they hope to begin dirt work and road construction this summer and start work on the apartment complex if permits are approved.