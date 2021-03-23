Cowlitz County commissioners approve preliminary plat for 47-lot subdivision in Lexington

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved the preliminary plat for a 47-lot subdivision in Lexington.

The nearly 16-acre development at 1941 Westside Highway will include 44 single-family lots, two fourplexes and a 72-unit apartment complex, according to the county staff report.

On Feb. 17, the Cowlitz County Planning Commission recommended approval of the project in a 7-1 vote after a public hearing.

The commissioners voiced some concern about the development increasing traffic on Westside Highway.

A 2019 traffic study of the project showed neither a left turn lane on Westside Highway into the subdivision nor a traffic light were warranted, said Patrick Harbison, county utilities manager.

The developer plans to give the county right-of-way for a possible future road connecting to Daffodil Lane on the other side of McCorkle Creek, Harbison said. If built, that road could give residents another entry to the subdivision and alleviate some traffic in and out from Westside Highway, he said.

In the nearer future, the county could build a pedestrian bridge across the creek so children can get to the new school under construction four blocks south of the subdivision without going on Westside Highway, Harbison said.