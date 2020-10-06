Cowlitz County commissioners approve Meals on Wheels contract

Gena James, county human services manager, said the contract includes obligations for fiscal responsibility, and CAP has requirements as a community action agency tracked by the state.

Mortensen said he doesn't think the program is effective and he's heard anecdotally the program is being abused.

"Doing this to assuage our consciences doesn't seem like the right thing to do," he said. "In this case I see a program that is marginally defensible, and only from an emotional standpoint."

Mortensen said he gets accused he's "going to starve the seniors" but said there are too many safety nets to let that happen.

Mortensen asked if the grant money could be used for something else. James said it could, but since the program was approved during a public hearing, the county would have to ask the state what the next steps would be.

Mortensen said he would rather use the grant money to fund other programs such as prevention of elder abuse.

The Meals on Wheels program includes education on scam prevention and other topics, Davies said.