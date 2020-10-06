Cowlitz County commissioners approve Meals on Wheels contract

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a $65,680 grant for Lower Columbia CAP's Meals on Wheels program, over the continued objections by Commissioner Arne Mortensen.
The commissioners approved a $69,180 contract with the state Department of Commerce and a corresponding agreement with Lower Columbia CAP for the senior meals program covering unincorporated areas of the county.
Like the past three years, Mortensen opposed the agreement paying for Meals on Wheels, arguing that there's no proof the program is effective. Mortensen asked about the cost per meal and how the program is monitored.
Tammy Davies, CAP program manager, said within this contract, the cost breaks down to about $14.40 per meal. Along with the meals, the cost includes case management, a dietitian and delivery for anywhere in the county, she said.
Lower Columbia CAP also operates a Meals on Wheels program within the city of Longview, paid for by a similar grant. Overall, more than 400 people are enrolled in the program, she said.
Clients have to meet certain criteria, including age, available resources, and proof they are homebound, Davies said. Each person completes an assessment before signing up, and CAP tires to match people with different services and resources if they are more appropriate, she said.
Gena James, county human services manager, said the contract includes obligations for fiscal responsibility, and CAP has requirements as a community action agency tracked by the state.
Mortensen said he doesn't think the program is effective and he's heard anecdotally the program is being abused.
"Doing this to assuage our consciences doesn't seem like the right thing to do," he said. "In this case I see a program that is marginally defensible, and only from an emotional standpoint."
Mortensen said he gets accused he's "going to starve the seniors" but said there are too many safety nets to let that happen.
Mortensen asked if the grant money could be used for something else. James said it could, but since the program was approved during a public hearing, the county would have to ask the state what the next steps would be.
Mortensen said he would rather use the grant money to fund other programs such as prevention of elder abuse.
The Meals on Wheels program includes education on scam prevention and other topics, Davies said.
Commissioner Dennis Weber said he's heard the delivery provides socialization and an informal wellness check that's beneficial to the clients.
Commissioner Joe Gardner said the service helps elderly residents stay in their own homes longer, rather than having to move to a nursing home or assisted living facility.
Weber said paying for the meal program is more cost effective than paying through Medicaid for people to live in a nursing home.
