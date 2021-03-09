Cowlitz County commissioners approve funds for Kalama River restoration project

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement to shift $50,000 from the road fund to help the Cowlitz Conservation District with a restoration project along the Kalama River near Camp Kalama RV Park.

Camp Kalama is located at 5055 Meeker Drive, just south of Interstate 5 exit 32.

The project includes installing a wooden structure along the eroding bank to improve stability, help reduce fine sediment, create habitat, restore first migration and improve water quality, according to the preliminary design documents. The project will also include planting forest riparian buffer vegetation between the roads and the river’s edge.

The restoration project will cost a total $170,250, according to the cost estimate.

The Cowlitz Conservation District is governed by a board of volunteer supervisors and provides educational and technical assistance regarding resource conservation, according to its website. The district doesn’t receive money from tax assessments and is funded by local, state and federal grants.

Axel Swanson, county chief of staff, said during the March 9 commission meeting that the staff worked with the conservation district during the budget process last fall and found they were short on funds for the project. The funds from the county should help get the project done this year, he said.

