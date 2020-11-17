 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County commissioners approve 1% property tax increase
0 comments
top story

Cowlitz County commissioners approve 1% property tax increase

{{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved 1% increases to property tax and county road tax levies. 

The commissioners also approved shifting $3.05 million from the road fund to the general fund to help cover a revenue shortfall. 

Estimated general fund expenses are proposed more than $60.8 million, while revenues are estimated $55.4 million, according to county documents. The county will not be able to meet its obligations and will be left in a precarious position without the road fund shift, reduction in expenditures or drawing from reserves, or a combination of these, according to the resolution. 

Property tax is the county's largest general fund revenue source but it is capped at a 1% annual increase under state law. The 1% increase makes a big difference in the general and road funds, said Traci Jackson, county administrative services manager.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The general fund levy at a rate of about $1.54 per $1,000 assessed value will bring in approximately $22.43 million in 2021. That includes assessments for the Veterans' Relief Fund, Mental Health Services, the road fund shift and a refund levy. The rate is a decrease from 2020's levy rate of $1.60 per $1,000. 

The refund levy accounts for administrative adjustments — including discounts for seniors and disabled people, destroyed property or nonprofit exemptions — that left some taxes unpaid, Assessor's chief deputy Janeene Niemi told the commissioners. The refund levy for both the general fund and road fund will bring in about $106,600, according to county documents. 

The property tax levy, not including the road fund shift or refund levy, will bring in about $18.8 million in 2021, about $208,125 more than last year. 

The road fund will bring in approximately $138,475 more than last year, for a total of about $12,874,800, not including the refund levy. 

Property tax bills include several taxing districts and vary depending on location. Even if levy rates decrease, property tax bills may not be smaller if a resident's assessed value increases. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News