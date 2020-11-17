Cowlitz County commissioners approve 1% property tax increase

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved 1% increases to property tax and county road tax levies.
The commissioners also approved shifting $3.05 million from the road fund to the general fund to help cover a revenue shortfall.
Estimated general fund expenses are proposed more than $60.8 million, while revenues are estimated $55.4 million, according to county documents. The county will not be able to meet its obligations and will be left in a precarious position without the road fund shift, reduction in expenditures or drawing from reserves, or a combination of these, according to the resolution.
Property tax is the county's largest general fund revenue source but it is capped at a 1% annual increase under state law. The 1% increase makes a big difference in the general and road funds, said Traci Jackson, county administrative services manager.
The general fund levy at a rate of about $1.54 per $1,000 assessed value will bring in approximately $22.43 million in 2021. That includes assessments for the Veterans' Relief Fund, Mental Health Services, the road fund shift and a refund levy. The rate is a decrease from 2020's levy rate of $1.60 per $1,000.
The refund levy accounts for administrative adjustments — including discounts for seniors and disabled people, destroyed property or nonprofit exemptions — that left some taxes unpaid, Assessor's chief deputy Janeene Niemi told the commissioners. The refund levy for both the general fund and road fund will bring in about $106,600, according to county documents.
The property tax levy, not including the road fund shift or refund levy, will bring in about $18.8 million in 2021, about $208,125 more than last year.
The road fund will bring in approximately $138,475 more than last year, for a total of about $12,874,800, not including the refund levy.
Property tax bills include several taxing districts and vary depending on location. Even if levy rates decrease, property tax bills may not be smaller if a resident's assessed value increases.
