Cowlitz County commissioners approve 1% property tax increase

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved 1% increases to property tax and county road tax levies.

The commissioners also approved shifting $3.05 million from the road fund to the general fund to help cover a revenue shortfall.

Estimated general fund expenses are proposed more than $60.8 million, while revenues are estimated $55.4 million, according to county documents. The county will not be able to meet its obligations and will be left in a precarious position without the road fund shift, reduction in expenditures or drawing from reserves, or a combination of these, according to the resolution.

Property tax is the county's largest general fund revenue source but it is capped at a 1% annual increase under state law. The 1% increase makes a big difference in the general and road funds, said Traci Jackson, county administrative services manager.

The general fund levy at a rate of about $1.54 per $1,000 assessed value will bring in approximately $22.43 million in 2021. That includes assessments for the Veterans' Relief Fund, Mental Health Services, the road fund shift and a refund levy. The rate is a decrease from 2020's levy rate of $1.60 per $1,000.