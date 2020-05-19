Cowlitz County commission clarifies, extends emergency declaration

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the commissioners have been pointing out inconsistencies in the governor’s order as it applies to more rural areas, including signing onto a letter last week with 18 other counties asking the governor to allow businesses to reopen sooner.

Mortensen proposed a motion resuming business within Cowlitz County and allowing cities to decide what to do.

“I know businesses have to operate under their own sense of caution. We currently can’t stop the state from removing a business license, which is not different now than before,” he said. “I’m suggesting they decide what those (risks) are and whether they can live with them. We don’t have the authority to tell them otherwise.”

Gardner said since the county didn’t put the stay-at-home order in place, the commission doesn’t have the authority to provide a “permission slip” to businesses allowing them to reopen.

Weber said it’s “irrelevant” to pass a motion on the matter because the county doesn’t have the legal authority or power to make or take away the restrictions.

Businesses can make decisions based on the information that’s been shared by the county and state, Gardner said.