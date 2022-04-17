Cowlitz County churches host first Easter without COVID restrictions since 2019, as pandemic-altered services continue

Two years after the start of Washington state’s COVID-19 outbreak, local churches still are offering pandemic-altered services, and some places of worship have not seen pre-pandemic attendance levels return.

Sunday marks the first Easter since 2019 without government mask or capacity restrictions inside Washington state churches, as religious leaders assess what worship will look like after the global pandemic.

Attendance

Father Nic Mather of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church said roughly 30 fewer guests typically attend Sunday service at the Longview church than before the pandemic. He said about 50 people attend service today, compared to about 80 in 2019.

The church still offers a live-streamed Sunday service, but few attend. Mather said roughly 60 attended during the height of the pandemic, while about 15 attend today. He said the church will keep the online option indefinitely.

Places of worship across the country continue to offer virtual and in-person services. A recent Pew Research Poll showed slightly fewer regular churchgoers said they physically attended worship in March. The results show 16% of respondents only watched services online or on TV, 13% only attended services in person and 14% did both last month.

First Baptist Church Pastor Ben Trigsted said slightly more people attend his Castle Rock church than before the pandemic, averaging at about 50 Sunday service attendees. He said he has uploaded his taped sermons onto YouTube for years before the pandemic and continues today.

Both First Baptist and St. Stephen’s offer one service every Sunday.

Mather said a service he hosts once a month at the Longview retirement home Canterbury Park has almost doubled attendance than before the pandemic. He said about 15 Canterbury Park residents attend the monthly service, while fewer retirement home residents attend in-person service at the church than before the pandemic.

Masks

Local churchgoers have been able to forgo masks since March 12, when Washington, Oregon and California leaders lifted indoor mandates together, but the wait was longer for St. Stephen’s members.

Mather said the church’s board voted to repeal its mask rule about a week after the West Coast lifted restrictions. Mather said about 80% of attendees don’t wear masks, while others who are immune comprised or not old enough to be vaccinated, choose to cover their faces today.

Trigsted said the church did not actively enforce face coverings when state restrictions were in place. He said tensions over differing opinions about wearing masks are subsiding, and he often tells his congregation “Don’t let a little piece of cloth make you look at each other differently.”

Other changes

Churches across the country are altering worship due to the pandemic, while others are returning to pre-pandemic standards. Results of the March Pew Research Poll show 47% of regular churchgoers said worship services changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, while 43% said services remained the same.

St. Stephen’s restarted offering communion for the first time in about a year, just after Easter 2021, Mather said. Instead of having members share a common cup to drink communion wine, today churchgoers drink from individual clay cups or dip bread into a glass of wine.

Easter 2020 service at St. Stephen’s was only held online, as the Christian holiday fell less than a month after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s first stay-at-home order. The church planned to hold its first Easter potluck since 2019 on Sunday.

“We’re really excited to have an all-out, full Easter service with the Eucharist and music,” Mather said.

Trigsted said the church planned to hold a sunrise Easter sermon with about five other Castle Rock churches at the Castle Rock High School stadium. Members of his church planned to hold a potluck about two hours later.

He said a donation basket is no longer passed around the church since the pandemic began. Instead, members bring donations to a basket at the front of the room to avoid touching the same bin.

“We were not as worried about COVID as others, but we made some commonsense changes,” Trigsted said.

