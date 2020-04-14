Cowlitz County celebrates first fully-remote adoption

The Scotts raised their right hands to testify, and Tristan gave the judge a thumbs-up. After Haan’s ruling approving the adoption, a chorus of cheers rang from her computer speakers.

Of Tristan’s adoptive parents: “It just seemed to be a positive, good fit from the beginning,” Haan said.

The Scotts have already had Tristan for about a year and a half as a foster child. He’s a happy kid who loves sports and playing with his friends, which of course has been a challenge with the stay-at-home rules.

“He plays baseball, basketball, loves video games, as all seven-year-old kids do,” Michelle Scott said. “Loves to play outside. We have five acres and he plays outside a lot ... He loves to swim. He’s got an active imagination. He’s waiting for the day he can go back out and play with all the neighborhood kids.”

It’s the first adoption hearing Haan can recall that has taken place entirely over video. She’s presided over one other video adoption before for an out-of-state family, but even that ceremony had attendees in the courtroom. Haan said she’ll officiate four or five more adoptions in this way over the next few weeks.