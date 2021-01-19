Cowlitz County can't meet Inslee's new mandate, focuses on phase 1a vaccinations

The state has administered about 294,390 doses, or 42% of the 607,350 doses delivered to the state as of Saturday, according to the dashboard. Officials said Monday this is likely an undercount as reports from providers are delayed.

More than 2,535 Cowlitz County residents received a first dose of vaccine as of Saturday, according to the Department of Health dashboard. Of those, 608 had received both doses.

It’s unclear how many people in Cowlitz County are eligible for vaccination under phase 1a, but moving to the next phase would add about 21,000 people 65 and older, according to Census Bureau data. Moving to phase 1b would also make those 50 and older in multigenerational homes, but it’s unknown how many people in Cowlitz County are in that category.

In a statement Tuesday, PeaceHealth said because it is committed to ensuring it has second doses, it’s not able to schedule vaccine appointments beyond phase 1a at this time, despite Inslee’s announcement. The organization will notify patients who are eligible to receive vaccine when it has doses to administer.