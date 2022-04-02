 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County businesses, people hit by January floods can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans

Hayley Day

Companies and residents affected by heavy January rains and floods in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Skamania counties can apply through April 18 for low-interest federal loans to cover damage.

The U.S. Small Business Administration declared the flooding and winter weather that occurred between Jan. 5 and 16 a disaster. The declaration is the administrative step needed before affected people can apply for the loans.

Loans

The federal government says loans up to $2 million are available for any size business or private nonprofit to replace property and equipment damaged during the declared disaster window.

Loans up to $200,000 are available for homeowners to replace damaged real estate, and up to $40,000 is available for homeowners and renters to replace damaged personal property.

The low-interest loans range from around 1.4% for homeowners and renters, 1.9% for nonprofits and 2.8% for businesses. Terms can be up to 30 years.

People in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Pierce, Thurston and Yakama counties also can apply. Applications for a different type of loan, affecting businesses with economic losses due to disasters, are due Nov. 15.

People can apply for flood insurance to protect property before damage occurs as well. Longview Insurance owner Linda Doerr said flood insurance is issued by the federal government and requires 30 days for policies to kick in once signed. She said renters, not just homeowners, can apply for flood insurance.

 

