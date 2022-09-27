Cowlitz County burn ban extended until further notice

Cowlitz County's seasonal burn ban was extended until further notice Tuesday, as warm and dry conditions are expected to continue this weekend.

The county’s seasonal burn ban began July 15 and typically runs through Sept. 30, with extensions as needed. Wahkiakum and Clark counties also ban outdoor burning during the same time period.

The bans include land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning, even those formerly permitted. Burn permits can be reissued after the ban is lifted.

Recreational campfires are allowed in fire pits in designated campgrounds. Some areas, including Gifford Pinchot National Forest, have additional restrictions on campfires.

In Cowlitz County, campfires on private land are allowed as long as they are in a metal, stone or masonry lined fire pit, are smaller than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height and are at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material, according to the Fire Marshal’s webpage. Backyard barbecues are allowed.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain Wednesday, with a 50% chance of showers Thursday. However, the wet and cool conditions aren't expected to last long, with sunny conditions and temperatures rising to the low-to-mid-80s over the weekend.