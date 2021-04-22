Cowlitz County burn ban extended to April 27

The Cowlitz County burn ban has been extended to April 27 as the weather stays hot and dry, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue officials said Thursday.

Outdoor burning will be prohibited, and while recreational fires are still allowed, the fire department said "we strongly urge you to wait."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

"Fire conditions are prime for fires to get out of control quickly. If you do have a recreational fire, please ensure that it is following all the county guidelines," the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release said.

According to 911 call logs, fire departments have been responding to brush and structure fires across the county all week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.