Cowlitz County burn ban extended to April 27
Cowlitz County burn ban extended to April 27

A fire on Harris Street Road and Corduroy Road in Kelso grew to 1.5 acres on April 14. 

 Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Contributed

The Cowlitz County burn ban has been extended to April 27 as the weather stays hot and dry, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue officials said Thursday. 

Outdoor burning will be prohibited, and while recreational fires are still allowed, the fire department said "we strongly urge you to wait."

"Fire conditions are prime for fires to get out of control quickly. If you do have a recreational fire, please ensure that it is following all the county guidelines," the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release said. 

According to 911 call logs, fire departments have been responding to brush and structure fires across the county all week. 

Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines
Wildfire in Kelso field threatens homes, power lines

Firefighters set up structure protection at the nearby occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter. Crews managed to contained the blaze within 25 minutes as it grew to a total of 1.5 acres. 

