Cowlitz County breaks 500 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Cowlitz County reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and broke the 500 total case mark.

However, since Friday there are more people listed as recovered from the virus than actively sick with it.

The latest count brings the total case number to 501. As of Tuesday morning, 255 cases are considered recovered and 241 are considered active. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized, one inside the county and one outside the county, according to the Cowlitz County Health Department.

