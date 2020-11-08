Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners remains the same after election

The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners will include the same three members for another four years after two incumbents up for election Nov. 3 fended off challengers.
In an email to supporters Friday morning, Woodland Mayor Will Finn conceded the race for District 1 commissioner after incumbent Arne Mortensen widened his lead Thursday night.
As of Friday evening, Mortensen had captured 26,881 votes, about 51%, to Finn’s 24,870 votes, 47.2%.
“The results are in, and unfortunately we were unable to pull out a victory,” Finn wrote in the email. “We ran a positive campaign full of energy, enthusiasm, and plans of attack for current issues facing our area. … We will continue to remember the definition of insanity used so many times by our opponent, ‘…doing the same thing over and over again expecting the (different) results.’ We hope he listens to his own advice when leading and listened when we said there are issues plaguing us and we need true leadership and not ideology.”
Mortensen said in an email Thursday he doesn’t think Finn’s campaign was “run honorably,” and that he remains “a servant of the people.” The commissioner said he let his record speak for him, and he wrote and posted his positions online in clear view for people.
“We are an honorable county, and I fully support the businesses and workers, and they reciprocated at the ballot box,” he said. “I take cheer that principle not vacuous promises had the greater sway.”
Over the next four years, Mortensen said he will continue to press the principles he campaigned on — accountability, responsibility, and transparency.
Support Local Journalism
Mortensen said he also wants to focus on “unlocking” the county from COVID-19 restrictions and handling the “inevitable new crop of homeless.”
Mortensen said he’d also like to handle the justice system backlog, review county code with the intent to simplify and rationalize, improve customer service at Building and Planning and Health and Human Services, and integrate in-person and electronic participation into formal board meetings.
Incumbent Dennis Weber held a clear lead over challenger Kurt Anagnostou since results first came in election night. Weber had 65% of the votes, or 36,167 ballots, while Anagnostou had 33% or 18,387 ballots as of Friday evening.
“I am thrilled to have been give the vote of confidence on Tuesday night and am looking forward to another four years of helping to make Cowlitz County a better place,” he said Friday.
Commissioner Weber said he’s also anticipates dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continuing several major county projects. One of the most important projects is setting up a managed, hosted campsite for homeless people currently living at the City of Longview’s unhosted Alabama Street site, Weber said.
Weber said he’s also anticipating getting the Headquarters Landfill staff’s report on the management goals the commissioners proposed two years ago when they voted to retain county management of the landfill.
The county will need to focus on transportation issues, including moving the Industrial Way-Oregon Way project forward and addressing traffic problems in the Woodland area, Weber said.
Both Weber and Mortensen said despite their disagreements, they have a good working relationship.
“Policy frustrations will occur, but I like the fact that we have such varied background,” Mortensen said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.