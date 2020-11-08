Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners remains the same after election

The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners will include the same three members for another four years after two incumbents up for election Nov. 3 fended off challengers.

In an email to supporters Friday morning, Woodland Mayor Will Finn conceded the race for District 1 commissioner after incumbent Arne Mortensen widened his lead Thursday night.

As of Friday evening, Mortensen had captured 26,881 votes, about 51%, to Finn’s 24,870 votes, 47.2%.

“The results are in, and unfortunately we were unable to pull out a victory,” Finn wrote in the email. “We ran a positive campaign full of energy, enthusiasm, and plans of attack for current issues facing our area. … We will continue to remember the definition of insanity used so many times by our opponent, ‘…doing the same thing over and over again expecting the (different) results.’ We hope he listens to his own advice when leading and listened when we said there are issues plaguing us and we need true leadership and not ideology.”

Mortensen said in an email Thursday he doesn’t think Finn’s campaign was “run honorably,” and that he remains “a servant of the people.” The commissioner said he let his record speak for him, and he wrote and posted his positions online in clear view for people.