Cowlitz County Assessor's Office changing hours starting Feb. 1
The Cowlitz County Assessor’s Office will change its hours beginning Feb. 1 to expand availability to the public and adapt to pandemic-related staffing challenges, according to a press release.

The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays starting the week of Feb. 1.

The Assessor’s Office is currently open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beginning Feb. 8, the department will begin transition to in-office services, which will be limited to one party at a time in the lobby, according to the press release. The department encourages visitors to call ahead to 360-577-3010 to make an appointment or work with staff over the phone.

