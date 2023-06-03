The Lower Columbia region has fairs, festivals and fun activities scheduled through fall.

JUNE

June 24-25: Big Smoke in Little Kalama; barbecue competition, music, vendors 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Haydu Park, 253 Kalama River Road; bigsmokeinlittlekalama.com

JULY

July 2-4: Cowlitz County Go Fourth Festival; parade, cardboard boat regatta, vendors, golf, carnival; Go Fourth Mile race starts at 9:45 a.m. at the Monticello Hotel and ends at Lake Sacajawea; at Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview; go4thfestival.com

July 3: Spirits of Longview beer garden at 1900 7th Ave., Longview from 4-10 p.m. Admission $5; www.facebook.com/PioneerLions; 360-353-8290

July 4: Kalama Summer Lights on the 4th; music, food, artisan vendors; starting at 10 a.m. at Westin Amphitheater/Marine Park at the Port of Kalama, 215 N. Hendrickson Dr.; www.facebook.com/PortofKalama1920

July 7-9: Rainier Days in Rainier City Park; vendors, entertainment, fireworks; www.rainierdaysinthepark.com

July 13-15: Castle Rock Fair, 120 Fair Lane, Castle Rock; carnival, arcade, exhibits, entertainment; www.castlerockfair.com

July 13-15: Kalama Fair, 253 Kalama River Rd., Kelso; animal judging, entertainment; kids' activities, live music; www.kalamafair.com

July 19-23: Columbia County Fair, 58892 Saulser Road, St. Helens, Oregon; www.columbiacountyfairgrounds.com

July 26-29: Cowlitz County Fair, 1900 7th Ave., Longview; carnival rides, rodeo, vendors; www.cowlitzcountyfair.com

AUGUST

Aug 4-6: Kalama Heritage Festival, Marine & Louis Rasmussen Park celebrating Hawaiian and Native Indian culture; music, food, workshops, canoe regatta; free admission; kalama-heritage-festival.perfectgolfevent.com

Aug. 19: Squirrel Fest at R.A. Long Park in Longview with kids' activities, food, performances, music; lvsquirrelfest.com

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 9-10: Highlander Festival in Kelso at Tam O'Shanter Park; dancing, music, craft and food vendors, duck race; www.kelso.gov/visitors/highlander-festival