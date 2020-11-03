Cowlitz County adds 16 COVID-19 cases; Columbia County reports second death

Cowlitz County reported another double-digit increase of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while across the river in Columbia County health officials announced the second death caused by the virus.
Also, Wahkikaum County health officials reported the county's 11th confirmed case but could not immediately reach the patient.
Cowlitz County added 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 864, according to the county's daily coronavirus case update. The number of recovered cases remained at 686, so the active caseload has increased to 170.
Five residents are being hospitalized outside of the county, according to the update.
The county has been in the moderate level of COVID activity for about four weeks, with 64 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27.
Meanwhile, Columbia County in Oregon announced its second COVID-19 death in a late Monday press release. The 73-year old Columbia County woman was Oregon's 684th COVID-19 death, according to the release.
The release did not include a specific city of residence for the woman, who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Oct. 6. The Oregon Health Authority officially recorded the death in statistics posted Oct. 31.
"This death reminds us in Columbia County of the severity of illness the virus can cause, and it is yet another reminder not to underestimate the virus," said Michael Paul, Columbia County public health director.
The health department considers regional data in its COVID-19 response because the local communities, which includes Rainier, rely on hospitals in neighboring counties, according to the release. Also, a high percentage of residents commute outside of the county for work.
Adjacent counties, including Cowlitz County, have reported increased cases in the last few weeks and days, according to the news release.
“If our case rates in those communities continue to increase beyond the current level, we will see the same happen here, and it will unavoidably have an adverse effect on local businesses and the reopening of schools in Columbia County,” Paul said. “To avoid those disruptions, we all have to increase our adherence to the public health recommendations — particularly mask wearing and social distancing.”
In another virus development, Wahkiakum County in Washington reported its 11th confirmed case of the virus, but the person had not answered either contact number on record with the health department, according to a late Tuesday evening news release.
"We will continue to exhaust all efforts to contact the individual to help investigate and mitigate any possible community risks," the county health department wrote in the release.
It was unknown whether the person has ties to the local school district or St. James Family Center.
"Once we make contact, we will be working to identify anyone who may have an exposure risk because of contact with the person. Those people with close contact will be notified by Health and Human Services (WHHS) staff."
