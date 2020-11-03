Cowlitz County adds 16 COVID-19 cases; Columbia County reports second death

The health department considers regional data in its COVID-19 response because the local communities, which includes Rainier, rely on hospitals in neighboring counties, according to the release. Also, a high percentage of residents commute outside of the county for work.

Adjacent counties, including Cowlitz County, have reported increased cases in the last few weeks and days, according to the news release.

“If our case rates in those communities continue to increase beyond the current level, we will see the same happen here, and it will unavoidably have an adverse effect on local businesses and the reopening of schools in Columbia County,” Paul said. “To avoid those disruptions, we all have to increase our adherence to the public health recommendations — particularly mask wearing and social distancing.”

In another virus development, Wahkiakum County in Washington reported its 11th confirmed case of the virus, but the person had not answered either contact number on record with the health department, according to a late Tuesday evening news release.

"We will continue to exhaust all efforts to contact the individual to help investigate and mitigate any possible community risks," the county health department wrote in the release.