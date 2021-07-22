Cowlitz County 4-H members return to fair, amped for Friday's auction

After a year of not showing animals at the Cowlitz County Fair, Rownon Markowski, 16, returned to the sheep barn Thursday more excited than ever.
“I like it even more after skipping a year,” said the Kalama teen. “I look forward to it every year.”
The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to state restrictions to protect Washingtonians from coronavirus. Markowski expected an online animal auction — as opposed to the fair’s annual in-person event — but nothing was scheduled for 2020.
The Cowlitz County Fair kicks off Wednesday, bringing carnival rides, a country music concert and the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo back to Longv…
This year, the family is ready for the live auction’s return. Markowski’s 19-year-old sister Rhiannon plans to bring her blue-ribbon winner Rambo to the market, which kicks off 6:30 p.m., Friday, in the fairgrounds arena.
Rhiannon said each sheep rakes in about $550 — money to use for college, or additional 4-H projects.
Their father Paul said about a dozen cows and up to 60 pigs are usually sold at the event. A few years ago, he saw a tike sell a turkey — “bigger than him” — for a whopping $750.
The cattle and pigs sell for more than sheep, but their barns are more chaotic, he said. The sheep barn is “relaxed,” and “next to the food.”
Local companies, like Foster Farms and Troy Family Dental, throw money in the ring each year so no kid leaves without a sale, Paul said. Some buyers butcher the animals, others keep them as pets and a few return them to the 4-H members that raised them.
Part of 4-H includes teaching youth to “disconnect with farm animals” by selling them, Paul said.
Like many large events, the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo at the Cowlitz County Fair went by the wayside last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. …
The separation between Rhiannon and Rambo will be less painful than owning him, she admitted.
“He kind of acts like a ram,” Rhiannon said, “so he’s been butting me a little.”
Sheep are typically born in February each year, Paul said, even if a ram is placed in a sheep’s pen as early as August. By the time the fair starts, those roughly 6-month-old sheep are sold at auction, right before they grow too old and produce a gamey taste.
Even after the auction, Rhiannon will still be left with Precious — her 2.5 year-old white hair sheep who brought her a grand championship title for “female in production” Thursday, in her sixth year in 4-H.
“I like showing,” she said. “It’s fun and you learn new stuff.”