Cowlitz County 4-H members return to fair, amped for Friday's auction

After a year of not showing animals at the Cowlitz County Fair, Rownon Markowski, 16, returned to the sheep barn Thursday more excited than ever.

“I like it even more after skipping a year,” said the Kalama teen. “I look forward to it every year.”

The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to state restrictions to protect Washingtonians from coronavirus. Markowski expected an online animal auction — as opposed to the fair’s annual in-person event — but nothing was scheduled for 2020.

This year, the family is ready for the live auction’s return. Markowski’s 19-year-old sister Rhiannon plans to bring her blue-ribbon winner Rambo to the market, which kicks off 6:30 p.m., Friday, in the fairgrounds arena.

Rhiannon said each sheep rakes in about $550 — money to use for college, or additional 4-H projects.

Their father Paul said about a dozen cows and up to 60 pigs are usually sold at the event. A few years ago, he saw a tike sell a turkey — “bigger than him” — for a whopping $750.

The cattle and pigs sell for more than sheep, but their barns are more chaotic, he said. The sheep barn is “relaxed,” and “next to the food.”

