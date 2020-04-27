Cowlitz Community Farmers Market to open Saturday with precautions

Shoppers should allow only vendors to handle products.

Markings on the ground and signs will help remind people to keep their distance, Kochis said. Market organizers will also monitor shoppers, and Kochis said she plans to use pool noodles as a fun way to remind people how far apart they should stand.

Kochis said they will also watch capacity and limit the number of people in the market if needed.

"We have such a great customer base. I don’t foresee any problems," she said. "I think the public in general is adhering to safety precautions. ... I think our community has done very well."

At this time, essential foods and plants from local farmers and processors will be sold at the market. The market usually includes crafts, decor and entertainment.

Kochis said she doesn't know how many vendors will be at the market on Saturday, but she said they should do what they're comfortable with.

"I don't know how many are raring to go and how many are still nervous about coming out," she said. "We do have vendors that have money they've invested and they need some way to make some money."