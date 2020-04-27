Cowlitz Community Farmers Market to open Saturday with precautions

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is set to open Saturday for the first time this season with modifications to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Laurie Kochis, market manager, said the market will be "very different" but expects most customers to be understanding.
"Unfortunately, I think too many people will show up with an expectation in their mind with what they're used to seeing," she said. "We're trying to do everything we possibly can to keep vendors and customers safe," she said.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1900 Seventh Ave. in Longview, across the street from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Farmers markets are considered essential under the Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
Kochis said she has been working with the county health department as well as following guidance from the Washington State Farmers Market Association.
Vendors will be 10 feet apart and the market will have only one entrance and exit, Kochis said.
Market organizers are asking people to stay home if they are sick or in contact with a sick person, designate one person per household to shop, shop quickly, and leave pets at home except for service animals. People are asked not to socialize.
Customers are also asked to stay 6 feet away from other shoppers, wear face masks, use hand washing and hand sanitizer and refrain from touching their faces. A hand washing station will be available at the entrance.
Shoppers should allow only vendors to handle products.
Markings on the ground and signs will help remind people to keep their distance, Kochis said. Market organizers will also monitor shoppers, and Kochis said she plans to use pool noodles as a fun way to remind people how far apart they should stand.
Kochis said they will also watch capacity and limit the number of people in the market if needed.
"We have such a great customer base. I don’t foresee any problems," she said. "I think the public in general is adhering to safety precautions. ... I think our community has done very well."
At this time, essential foods and plants from local farmers and processors will be sold at the market. The market usually includes crafts, decor and entertainment.
Kochis said she doesn't know how many vendors will be at the market on Saturday, but she said they should do what they're comfortable with.
"I don't know how many are raring to go and how many are still nervous about coming out," she said. "We do have vendors that have money they've invested and they need some way to make some money."
Kochis said although there are critics about the market opening, it is trying help vendors recoup some of the money they've put into their business.
"We know these are the people that are really hurting," she said. "This is the time of year when they’re making their money. We want to do what we can to help them and the community."
New this year, the market is accepting SNAP benefits, Kochis said. Participants can visit the manager stall, swipe their card, and get wooden coins to use at participating vendors, she said.
"We try to bring as much fresh and locally grown products to the community as we can, that’s our goal," she said. "I certainly hope we can move forward and slowly. We don’t want to rush."
