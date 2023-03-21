The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is adding a new location in downtown Longview this year, while maintaining its usual Saturday markets at the fairgrounds.

All of the Tuesday sales for the farmers market will be held in the parking lot at 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street. The market announced the new location will begin operating May 16.

The market tested out the change last fall when it held a sale on Commerce Avenue as part of the downtown Harvest Festival in October. Market Manager Laurie Kochis said she passed the Hemlock parking lot during the event and thought it would be a great place for the Tuesday markets to draw more visitors outside of the weekends.

"It has a higher visibility during the week. It lets us connect with the downtowners for a new relationship. It's a win-win for everybody," Kochis said.

The Saturday markets will still take place at the normal location at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds on Seventh Avenue. Kochis said if the downtown location falls through for any reason this year, the Tuesday markets will move back to the fairgrounds.

April 15 is the opening date for the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market at the fairgrounds. Kochis said the market is adding multiple new food vendors this year and has a series of live music acts lined up for the season.

If you go What: Cowlitz Community Farmers Market kickoffs. When and where: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 in the parking lot at 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. Info: www.cowlitzfarmersmarket.com

The Tuesday market will have a smaller selection of vendors than the Saturday markets, which Kochis said should ease the transition to the new location. Kochis said vendors were looking for a parking lot because it allowed them easier access to their vehicles before and during the event.

Kochis applied for the downtown event permit around the end of January and said she was encouraged by the meetings with city staff since. The market will have to wait 30 days after the permit is issued to begin running the new location.

The Downtown Advisory Committee has been discussing a partnership with the farmers market for over a year as an event that would bring people into downtown Longview during a quieter part of the week.

"There's a lot of businesses that don't open until later Tuesday morning. But the market will be there at 9," advisory committee member and downtown business owner Ariel Largé said. "I will be going there before I open."