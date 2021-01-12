Cowlitz commissioners say they have no role in state mandates

Mortensen said he ran the text of the resolution by Sheriff Brad Thurman and the county prosecuting attorney before submitting it to a commission vote.

The board doesn't have the power to alter mandates but has "the bully pulpit and the opportunity to express and put in context what's going on," he said.

Several members of the public commented, most in favor of the resolution.

"It's time to be accountable to the people you represent," Christy Tseu said. "Defend our rights. Allow us to decide what's best for us, our families and our businesses."

Speaking against the resolution, Tom, who did not give his last name, said federal judges have upheld that Inslee is within his purview to enact the mandates and that they're not unconstitutional.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the county has reasons to express concerns, including children losing schooling opportunities and that the restrictions have been arbitrarily imposed.

The governor's restrictions on businesses and social gatherings do not include schools, which follow a separate set of guidelines for opening to in-person education.