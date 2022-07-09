Cowlitz Chaplaincy sees increased calls, counseling hours for first responders and families

At 10:18 p.m. on April 13, 2019, on-duty Chaplain Mario Gambaro received the call: "We have an officer shot in Kalama."

Gambaro, soon joined by the Cowlitz Chaplaincy's other members, spent the next 24 hours supporting first responders and family members affected by Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier's death.

On his way to Kalama, Gambaro called Chaplain Doug Fields and asked him to go to DeRosier's house to support his wife, Katie.

Along with Woodland Police Chief Jim Kelly, Gambaro went to notify DeRosier's parents. The chaplains notified family and law enforcement of DeRosier's death hours later, then spent time with officers, records staff, dispatchers, as well as DeRosier's family.

Gambaro said the chaplains provided food and other support, even cleaning the bathrooms at incident command. They held several debriefings, which include discussing the incident, reactions, identifying trauma symptoms and offering remedies.

"What we saw that night was all hands on deck," said Paul Bricknell, chaplaincy executive director. "Everyone was everywhere. ... Our special thing is our availability."

Following deaths of local first responders like DeRosier and national conversations about police reform over the last three years, the Cowlitz Chaplaincy has seen an increase in the emergency calls they respond to and the amount of counseling hours they work.

The nonprofit, which primarily serves first responders and their families, is solely funded by donations. The organization holds an annual "Chaplain Challenge" fundraiser and, this year, partnered with The Daily News to raise $22,000 by Veterans Day.

'Help carry the load'

The chaplaincy is a nonprofit founded in 1983 that has expanded over the years to serve about 20 law enforcement, fire, emergency response and corrections agencies and first responder families. Chaplains also support citizens on the scene of a crime, accident, fire or death.

The chaplains are all ordained pastors or licensed chaplains trained for the role and in specific areas such as critical incident stress management.

Along with Executive Director Paul Bricknell, who is not a chaplain, the organization includes two staff chaplains and five reserve chaplains, with one on call at all times.

The 24/7 availability and the goal to arrive in 15 minutes makes Cowlitz's program stand out, Bricknell said.

"That matters because they're dealing with this crisis and we're there to help carry the load," Gambaro said.

Annual calls to chaplains increased by 64 calls from 2018 to 2021, according to the organization.

Chaplains are called and dispatched by a responding agency, Gambaro said. On the scene, they help alleviate the emotional burden on responders by talking with family members and keeping them out of the crime scene when needed, he said.

Gambaro said chaplains are usually the last ones to leave because they're talking with the families, giving them resources and walking through the next steps so they don't feel abandoned.

"It's a mission of compassion for us," he said. "We don't want to leave people traumatized by an event. As much as we can alleviate trauma at the scene goes a long way down the road."

After a potentially traumatizing incident, the chaplains check in with responders and offer support, Gambaro said. While post-traumatic stress is often associated with the military, first responders are at risk as well, he said.

Where to get help 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255, chat available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Great Rivers regional crisis line: 1-800-803-8833. Cowlitz County crisis line: 360-425-6064. Washington Recovery Help Line: Anonymous, confidential 24/7 help line for state residents experiencing substance-use disorders, problem gambling and mental health challenges. Call 1-866-789-1511 or text 1-866-789-1511 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekdays.

“Police, firefighters, EMS do a 30-year career and see a lot of horrific stuff,” Gambaro said. “To prolong the career and allow them to have a fruitful career, the chaplaincy is one tool to help them not become PTS (post-traumatic stress) injured.”

Chaplains also hold debriefings that include dismantling the emotions of an event and getting dialogue going, Gambaro said. They also spend time at law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies and ride along with staff to build relationships with first responders, he said.

While chaplains don't provide long-term therapy, they do some counseling and can encourage or refer responders to other help if needed, Gambaro said.

Counseling

Gamabro, who has been a chaplain since 2009, said he's worked with officers who were wounded, who had to take someone's life or who didn't know if they could go on but end up OK with the right counseling.

After DeRosier was killed, the chaplains held one large and several small debriefings for spouses, DeRosier's team, dispatch and the sheriff's office, Gambaro said.

That week the chaplains logged 165 counseling hours, compared to the average at the time of 20 hours per month, Bricknell said. Following DeRosier’s death, the average number of chaplain counseling hours increased to about 25 per month, he said.

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, counseling hours increased again to an average of 35 hours per month, and rose again following George Floyd's death in May 2020, Bricknell said. Changes to policing laws in the state have also added frustrations and stress, he said.

Annual chaplain calls 2018: 202 2019: 212 2020: 240 2021: 266 Source: Cowlitz Chaplaincy.

In the last few years, other line-of-duty deaths have affected the Cowlitz County first responder community, Bricknell said.

After Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Zainfeld died by suicide in September 2019, Bricknell said he looked into Cowlitz County's suicide numbers and found a high rate. In 2016, Cowlitz County's suicide rate was roughly double Multnomah County's, KGW reported.

The chaplaincy then started championing the "Don't Give Up" sign movement and used their blank wall to offer a message of hope, Bricknell said. Since then, the wall has been painted to say, "Don't Give Up," "You Matter," and "One Day at a Time."

When the COVID-19 pandemic restricted in-person interactions, the chaplains turned to phone calls, parking lot visits and written notes to keep in touch with first responders, Gambaro said.

In October 2020, the organization started its Responder Renewal care packages fundraiser after its annual benefit dinner was canceled. The care package effort raised money for the nonprofit while also recognizing first responders during a difficult time, Bricknell said.