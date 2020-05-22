Cowlitz approves Phase 2 application; state OK's three more counties

The state health department Friday approved Lewis County and three other counties to move to phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-step economic recovery plan, and Cowlitz County officials submitted their plan to move to that phase as well.
The county will send the application to the state today and officials hope to receive a response by early next week.
The state health department Friday approved Lewis, Adams, Grays Harbor and Spokane counties for Phase 2. The state’s action means four counties surrounding Cowlitz are in Phase 2, including Columbia County, Ore.
A total of 14 of Washington's 39 counties now have been approved for Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Lincoln, Lewis, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.
Eleven counties are eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 2: Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, San Juan and Thurston. Cowlitz Couinty officials were meeting Friday morning to assemble the county's application to move to Phase 2.
To apply, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission/council.
Phase 2 allows more outdoor recreation and small group gatherings of five people or less. Barbershops and salons could reopen along with restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume. Some professional services could resume, although teleworking still will be encouraged.
Businesses approved to move into Phase 2 must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the guidance to reopen.
