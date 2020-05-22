Cowlitz approves Phase 2 application; state OK's three more counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state health department Friday approved Lewis County and three other counties to move to phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-step economic recovery plan, and Cowlitz County officials submitted their plan to move to that phase as well.

The county will send the application to the state today and officials hope to receive a response by early next week.

The state health department Friday approved Lewis, Adams, Grays Harbor and Spokane counties for Phase 2. The state’s action means four counties surrounding Cowlitz are in Phase 2, including Columbia County, Ore.

A total of 14 of Washington's 39 counties now have been approved for Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Lincoln, Lewis, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.

Eleven counties are eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 2: Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, San Juan and Thurston. Cowlitz Couinty officials were meeting Friday morning to assemble the county's application to move to Phase 2.