Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network closes after nearly 20 years due to pandemic's hit on staffing

When Mindy Leasure graduated from the University of Washington in 2001, the Kelso native never imagined moving back to the area until she secured a position with the local nonprofit Youth and Family Link through AmeriCorps.

“I learned how generous and service-oriented our community is and have been here ever since,” said the current Head Start director at Lower Columbia College.

AmeriCorps is a federal service program where members work at nonprofits for near poverty-level wages and receive money to pay for college. Members can be placed throughout the country, but in Cowlitz County, there has been a dedicated network to match local organizations with local applicants for nearly 20 years.

Area nonprofits hit by the pandemic are struggling to recruit and pay for members, forcing the Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network to close at the end of the month. Area nonprofits will still have access to AmeriCorps applicants, but not the locally tailored network.

+2 AmeriCorps volunteers provide free labor for Ryderwood home repairs thanks to Lower Columbia CAP With a drop in volunteers since the start of the pandemic, Lower Columbia CAP is playing catch up on local projects thanks to AmeriCorps members.

“It was a great program in the community,” said Life Works Executive Director Dave Hill. “I think it will be missed quite a bit.”

Expenses

The pandemic left Life Works with additional costs from the AmeriCorps network Hill said the Longview nonprofit could not endure.