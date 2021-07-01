Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network closes after nearly 20 years due to pandemic's hit on staffing

When Mindy Leasure graduated from the University of Washington in 2001, the Kelso native never imagined moving back to the area until she secured a position with the local nonprofit Youth and Family Link through AmeriCorps.
“I learned how generous and service-oriented our community is and have been here ever since,” said the current Head Start director at Lower Columbia College.
AmeriCorps is a federal service program where members work at nonprofits for near poverty-level wages and receive money to pay for college. Members can be placed throughout the country, but in Cowlitz County, there has been a dedicated network to match local organizations with local applicants for nearly 20 years.
Area nonprofits hit by the pandemic are struggling to recruit and pay for members, forcing the Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network to close at the end of the month. Area nonprofits will still have access to AmeriCorps applicants, but not the locally tailored network.
With a drop in volunteers since the start of the pandemic, Lower Columbia CAP is playing catch up on local projects thanks to AmeriCorps members.
“It was a great program in the community,” said Life Works Executive Director Dave Hill. “I think it will be missed quite a bit.”
Expenses
The pandemic left Life Works with additional costs from the AmeriCorps network Hill said the Longview nonprofit could not endure.
Life Works, which helps children and adults with mental disabilities, annually wrote a roughly $300,000 grant to cover part of the Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network expenses, while participating nonprofits chipped in the rest.
Hill said the network was short about a dozen AmeriCorps members in 2020, leaving Life Works to make up a quarter of the network’s expenses.
“With only eight members you aren’t collecting enough money to have it pencil out properly,” he said.
Corie Dow-Kramer didn’t realize how much she loved being a part of the community until she moved away, but getting hired as the executive dire…
The network needed at least 20 AmeriCorps members to break even, but has had as many as 30 a year, Hill said. He added that the program could return if funding was secured.
Pandemic issues
With schools and nonprofits closed during the pandemic, less AmeriCorps support was needed, while open organizations struggled to fill spots.
Life Works, which was closed only for a few months because of COVID-19, could not find any interested AmeriCorps applicants, Hill said. The organization cannot hire permanent staff today, he added, let alone temporary AmeriCorps positions for lower wages.
According to servewashington.wa.gov, full-time members in 2020-21 earned $14,279 for the year and $6,195 to pay for college or student loans.
Other AmeriCorps organizations such as the National Civilian Community Corps still will recruit members for local organizations, but have different requirements than the network. The network, for instance, has no age limitations and tends to recruit locals, Hill said.
Lower Columbia College Head Start will double the number of free, full-time preschool classes available for eligible families starting in Augu…
Kelso’s Ethnic Support Council Executive Director Bill Reade said his organization could not recruit AmeriCorps members last year either.
He described the Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network as a sort of “employment agency” for local nonprofits where organizations could describe the skills they needed from members to further their missions. AmeriCorps participants ranged from recent graduates to retirees and parents with grown children re-entering the workforce, he said.
‘Forever grateful’
For two decades, network participants worked full time for 11 months at dozens of local schools, nonprofits and government agencies such as Kelso High School, Longview’s Emergency Support Shelter and Cowlitz County Youth Services Center where juvenile court is held.
Leasure said her AmeriCorps position was “a soft landing place for a new graduate seeking work experience.” Youth and Family Link hired her after her term, and today she directs LCC’s Head Start.
“I am forever grateful for the opportunity,” she said.
Longview native Emily Anderson had a similar experience when she enrolled in AmeriCorps about six years ago to work at Longview’s Lower Columbia Schools Gardens. Anderson was struggling to pay for college, but after two years with the program, she was able to use her $12,000 total education award to help pay for a bachelor’s degree at Lower Columbia College. Anderson was hired by the gardens after her term and plans to graduate college next year, she said, thanks to AmeriCorps.