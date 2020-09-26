Cowlitz 911 Executive Director Phil Jurmu moving to MN for a 'new adventure'

“Phil’s 6-foot-5 and I’m 5-foot-almost-7, so when we would go jog, one time we saw two ladies walking the lake, one walking a big lab the other walking a daschund whose little legs were going a million miles an hour to keep up,” LaFave remembered. “I said ‘look, that’s you and me right there Phil!’ ”

And when Lafave started having medical problems seven years ago, he said Jurmu drove all the way out to Rose Valley at 4:30 in the morning to pick him up and bring him to the gym. That’s “just the kind of guy Phil is,” LaFave said.

“It always gave us a time to download and talk when we didn’t have to worry and could say whatever we had to say and work things out,” LaFave said. “I’m going to miss that a lot but I’m extremely happy for him. Doing what he’s going to be doing, basically it’s a new adventure for him.”

He added that he didn’t conserved Jurmu released from his gym obligations.

“I don’t know how he’s doing to get here each morning at 5 o’clock (from Minnesota), but he’ll have to figure it out,” LaFave said.

Aside from his public service job, Jurmu served three years volunteering as a school board member.