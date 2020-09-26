Cowlitz 911 Executive Director Phil Jurmu moving to MN for a 'new adventure'

From firefighter to school board member, Phil Jurmu has served his Longview community for 36 years. It’s time for a new kind of service, he said.
Jurmu submitted his resignation as Longview School Board president in early September, and he’s planning to move to Minnesota to become the facilities manager for a Laestadian Lutheran Church Camp.
“The work here had been very fulfilling, (the work there) is just different,” Jurmu said of his church.
As the facilities manager, Jurmu said he’ll work on various retreat buildings the church owns, doing both activities planning and upkeep. For the former executive director for Cowlitz 911, it’s a bit of a change, and at first he said he turned down the job.
“We dismissed the idea of moving, and then I worked at a camp down in Arizona in July for a week,” Jurmu said. “At the end of the week I was tired, I was exhausted mentally, but I was full of joy for the work and the reflection it brought me.”
He told the church he changed his mind, and now he’s packing up his family from the Coal Creek house they’ve lived in for the past three decades and moving back to the state he was born in. Jurmu said he moved to Washington when he was 18 years old.
He said the move is a team effort, because his family has “accumulated a lot of stuff” that needs to be sorted and packed.
“My wife is a superstar when it comes to this, when it comes to packing,” Jurmu said. “I learned I have my role and that’s to stay out of the way and get stuff when she needs something.”
Jurmu joined the Longview Fire Department in the 1980s as a volunteer, eventually becoming fire chief and then transitioning to executive director of Cowlitz 911.
In that time, he said he’s improved county radio systems and boosted recruitment and retention. He was in the process of leading the development of a new 911 call center behind Lowe’s, but said the project is in good hands with former Longview city manager Bob Gregory as the interim director.
“I won’t be missed, everything will happen so well,” he said.
But Cowlitz 2 Chief Dave LaFave disagreed. He said in the 25 years he’s known Jurmu, they’ve developed a close friendship and “we’re all going to miss him.”
“Phil was always the guy I depended on. He’s extremely dependable,” LaFave said. “He’s very straightforward; you don’t have to wonder what he means because he will tell you.”
He said Jurmu is one of the most ethical people he knows, but also has a good sense of humor. LaFave said while they’re worked together for a long time, they’ve also worked out together for at least 12 years. He said when they were younger, they would go on jogs around Lake Sacajawea.
“Phil’s 6-foot-5 and I’m 5-foot-almost-7, so when we would go jog, one time we saw two ladies walking the lake, one walking a big lab the other walking a daschund whose little legs were going a million miles an hour to keep up,” LaFave remembered. “I said ‘look, that’s you and me right there Phil!’ ”
And when Lafave started having medical problems seven years ago, he said Jurmu drove all the way out to Rose Valley at 4:30 in the morning to pick him up and bring him to the gym. That’s “just the kind of guy Phil is,” LaFave said.
“It always gave us a time to download and talk when we didn’t have to worry and could say whatever we had to say and work things out,” LaFave said. “I’m going to miss that a lot but I’m extremely happy for him. Doing what he’s going to be doing, basically it’s a new adventure for him.”
He added that he didn’t conserved Jurmu released from his gym obligations.
“I don’t know how he’s doing to get here each morning at 5 o’clock (from Minnesota), but he’ll have to figure it out,” LaFave said.
Aside from his public service job, Jurmu served three years volunteering as a school board member.
“All of my experiences here in Longview have been wonderful,” he said. “We certainly appreciate of all the opportunities and community support we’ve had as a family here. The teachers have been wonderful. The school district had been wonderful for us.”
Thirteen of Jurmu’s 16 children graduated from Mark Morris High School. He said he had hoped to get his three youngest daughters through the system too, but they’re “ready for the experience and opportunity” of a new school.
“They’ll be meeting a lot of their cousins so they’re excited for those experiences as well,” Jurmu said.
Jurmu said his time on the school board taught him what to look for as he chooses new schools for his daughters, as well as how to listen.
Longview board vice president Don Wiitala said when Jurmu turned in his resignation letter, “I told him if I don’t do anything with this letter does that mean we get to keep you?”
While the school board is certainly happy for Jurmu and his new job, Wiitala said they’ll miss his calm demeanor and the way he listens more than he talks. After working for the district in some fashion since 1972, Wiitala said he’s “seen a lot of board members and (Jurmu) will rank right up there with some of the best.”
“He’s sort of the cement that holds the board together,” Wiitala said. “You don’t know what the future’s going to have, but we do really appreciate his work and commitment.”
Wiitala said when Jurmu was chosen as board president, it was a “no-brainer” because they knew he had the potential to do very well.
“A lot of people don’t have an understanding of what a board president does. He has put in a lot of time, “Wiitala said. “A lot of people think you just show up two Monday nights a month, but the conversations between him and the superintendent are always ongoing.”
Jurmu said while he will miss his adopted hometown, he knows the lessons he’s learned here and the experiences he’s had in Longview will help him in the future.
“Longview has been a great place to live,” he said. “This is where I got married and met my wife. We raised our children here and it’s been a very supportive community. It’s been my home. I still think of it as home.”
“Somebody asked me the other day if I was excited to move home, and I said this is my home. I’m moving back to Minnesota.”
