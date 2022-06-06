Cowlitz 911 asks for fewer non-emergency calls Tuesday during software switch

The Cowlitz 911 Center is asking Cowlitz County residents to limit non-emergency calls Tuesday as the agency switches to new dispatch software.

Cowlitz 911 is switching over to the Spillman/Flex Computed Aided Dispatch system at 8 a.m. Tuesday and needs to focus on emergencies that are currently in progress. The agency requests non-emergency calls to be held off until 2 p.m.

Cowlitz 911 director John Diamond said the switch will not interrupt the emergency calls coming into the dispatch center. Diamond said the request was made to make the transition easier for dispatchers as they adapt to the new ways to pass information onto the emergency responders.

"The staff has all been trained but you don't really know until you go live and start using it, so there's a bit of a learning curve," Diamond said.

People are encouraged to use online reporting of non-emergency issues to police departments instead of calling 911.

Spillman is the system already used by Cowlitz County to manage records and county jail operations. Diamond said the switch needed to happen during the day so that dispatch center staff and Spillman employees would be available to immediately address any issues that come up after the transition.

Cowlitz 911 handles the emergency calls for 13 law enforcement and first responder agencies across the county.

