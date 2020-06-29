Cowlitz 2 rescues woman who fell from treehouse Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz 2 firefighters rescued a woman who fell more than 20 feet from a tree house in the Mount Pleasant area Sunday afternoon, according to an agency press release.

Fire engine and ambulance crews found the woman down an embankment where the tree house is located, the agency said.

With the help of family members, firefighters used a rope and ladder to help the woman up to an ambulance, and she was en route to a hospital within 30 minutes, according to Cowlitz 2.

Ten personnel, two engines, and ambulance and a chief officer responded.

