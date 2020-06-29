You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowlitz 2 rescues woman who fell from treehouse Sunday
0 comments

Cowlitz 2 rescues woman who fell from treehouse Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz 2 firefighters rescued a woman who fell more than 20 feet from a tree house in the Mount Pleasant area Sunday afternoon, according to an agency press release.

Fire engine and ambulance crews found the woman down an embankment where the tree house is located, the agency said.

With the help of family members, firefighters used a rope and ladder to help the woman up to an ambulance, and she was en route to a hospital within 30 minutes, according to Cowlitz 2.

Ten personnel, two engines, and ambulance and a chief officer responded.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News