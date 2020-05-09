Cowlitz 2 gets fired up over new training props

Crayne and other firefighters lobbied to get the space paved, and then figured they ought to keep improving it from there.

About half of the upgrade cost was spent on the new props, and the agency could have spent hundreds of thousands more if they’d bought the props brand-new from a commercial dealer, Crayne said.

“We scored a quarter-million dollar savings, probably.”

Firefighters can use the training ground a couple times a week, Crayne said, and it’s training the agency emphasizes.

“You can talk about things all day long, but until you actually do it you don’t know what that experience is like,” Battalion Chief Joe Tone said.

The props also fulfill annual state fire training requirements for firefighters, and the alternatives aren’t cheap or easy.

Firefighters otherwise have to use unoccupied houses donated from the community or send crews and their engines to a training center like the Washington State Patrol’s North Bend Fire Training Academy, Tone said. A single day there for a couple of crews can cost the department around $6,000 to $8,000, Tone said, so the new props should prove to be money-savers.