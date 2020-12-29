Cowlitz 2 firefighters honor volunteer killed at Vancouver hosptial

The volunteer program requires the same training as a career firefighter, so Zagariya and the other volunteers must “really commit a lot of time and effort.”

“It’s really an avocation. It’s a second job,” LaFave said.

Zagariya worked at least eight 12- to 24-hour shifts on the “Bravo Shift,” and she was in good standing for all of the other requirements to enter the fire academy. Noting that 80% of the calls the department responds to are emergency medical calls, LaFave said Zagariya also had the advantage of already holding her EMT credentials.

“Frankly her desire to be involved and to further her training and education towards a career in the fire service is a fairly typical (reason) for what draws people here. But not all have an interest in going on to become a paramedic,” LaFave said. “That takes more training and education, and in effect, sacrifice. But that was what she said was one of her interest, to keep continuing to improve her skills.”

Zagariya had a “service heart” and a positive attitude that showed while she was on shift responding to emergency calls. She had begun to integrate herself into the crew, which tends to be a “pretty tight knit group ... and family-like” because crew members spend so much time together.

“With Lily, I look at it like this is first of all obviously very tragic. We were all in the process of getting to know her better,” LaFave said. “I try to remind myself that we don’t really get to decide at times the quantity of life we get to have, but we can certainly try to make sure the time we do have is quality time. And I do know this: While her time with us was somewhat brief, it was quality time.”

