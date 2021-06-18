Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue to hold live fire training in Kelso Saturday

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue will use a donated house at 230 Hageman Road in Kelso for a live house burning Saturday.

The house was donated by the Higgins family, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, because they needed the house removed from their property and the house met the safety standard requirements to train, like asbestos abatement, being structurally sound and having ample access and egress.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., newly trained firefighters will get to experience smoke conditions and heat and crews will practice fire resource management, hose handling techniques and fire suppression repetitions.

"Instructors will use pallets and hay to ignite rooms in the house and allow fire teams to enter the house and extinguish the fire," the press release said. "This will take place multiple times until all teams are through the training. The home will then be fully ignited and monitored until it is completely burned."

Washington State requires firefighters to perform live-fire training at least every three years. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue recently built a live-fire training prop at their headquarters station on Vine street in the event a donated house is not available or doesn’t meet the safety parameters needed to train on it. To donate a home for training, call Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue at 360-578-5218.

