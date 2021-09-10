 Skip to main content
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue holds 9/11 memorial at 6:45 a.m. Saturday
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue holds morning 9/11 ceremony

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue holds morning 9/11 ceremony

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue raises an American flag to half-staff during its 2019 9/11 memorial in Kelso.

 Marissa Heffernan

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue will host its annual 9/11 memorial at 6:45 a.m. Saturday at its Kelso headquarters. 

“We will continue to honor the sacrifice that was made and continues to be made by emergency services across this country," said Fire Chief Scott Neves.

The fire department synchronizes its ceremony to the times of the day's loss, starting at 9:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time when the South Tower of the World Trade Center fell, followed by the North Tower at 10:28 a.m., reports the station. Over the past two decades, the station's Honor Guard has raised the American flag during the ceremony, then lowered it at half-staff while the chief gave a speech. The station is located at 701 Vine Street in Kelso.

"We specifically want to honor the 412 emergency workers that died on Sept. 11, 2001, and the hundreds that have died since that date due to 9/11 related illnesses," Neves said. 

