Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue holds 9/11 memorial at 6:45 a.m. Saturday

“We will continue to honor the sacrifice that was made and continues to be made by emergency services across this country," said Fire Chief Scott Neves.

The fire department synchronizes its ceremony to the times of the day's loss, starting at 9:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time when the South Tower of the World Trade Center fell, followed by the North Tower at 10:28 a.m., reports the station. Over the past two decades, the station's Honor Guard has raised the American flag during the ceremony, then lowered it at half-staff while the chief gave a speech. The station is located at 701 Vine Street in Kelso.