Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue is holding an open house Monday giving citizens the chance to meet four finalists for the department’s new fire chief.

Light refreshments will be served at the event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cowlitz 2 main station at 701 Vine St. in Kelso.

The four chief candidates are:

Jerry Cole, Columbia River Fire & Rescue battalion chief and Rainier mayor.

David Foster, retired fire chief of Village Fire Department in Houston.

Scott Goldstein, fire chief at Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, Rockville, Maryland.

John “Kevin” Nalder, retired fire chief Palm Springs Fire Department, Palm Springs, California.

Residents can speak to the candidates and offer thoughts on comment cards.

Former fire chief Scott Neves resigned in December, after about two years in the position. Battalion Chief James Graham is serving as interim chief.

Cowlitz 2 serves about 34,000 people in Kelso and unincorporated Cowlitz County.