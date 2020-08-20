Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue gets $63,600 grant for driver training program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue received a $63,600 grant to improve its driver training program and allow employees to get national certification.

Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Sanders said the funding will allow for more extensive training driving firetrucks, using ladders and running the pump to get water to the fire hoses.

“Training is the number one priority for us, but it’s sometimes difficult to fund it to the extent where we can regularly ... carve out enough money for something in particular,” Sanders said. “So it’s nice to get support from the federal government.”

According to a press release, Cowlitz 2 applied for the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters grant last October and its board accepted the grant in early August. Sanders said staff who take the training will then take a certification test with the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress. He said the training will incorporate their new ladder truck as well, and the funding will allow them to pay for more employees to attend the training.

“This funding will go a long ways,” Sanders said. “We’ve done what we can over the years in terms of training budget, but this will ensure that we’re taking that next step and certifying our folks.”

