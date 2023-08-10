Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue extinguished a house fire Thursday afternoon in Kelso.

Personnel were dispatched to the 900 block of Clydesdale Lane at about 1 p.m., and the arriving crews reported seeing smoke emitting from the roof's eaves, according to a department press release.

The blaze was fully snuffed out at 2:09 p.m., and no one was injured due to the fire.

According to the press release, firefighters remained at the scene monitoring the site for hot spots and extension of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.