Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue looking to fill Board of Commissioners vacancy

The Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Fire District is looking for community members to fill a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue serves the city of Kelso and unincorporated areas around Kelso and Longview and needs to fill a vacancy due to a recent resignation. The board will appoint someone to finish out the term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023, according to a Cowlitz 2 press release.

To be eligible, applicants must be a registered voter living within the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue district boundary. To apply, send a letter or email describing your qualifications to Office Manager Brandi Ballinger by 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 701 Vine Street, Kelso, WA 98626 or fax it to 360-578-5220. Send emails to brandi.ballinger@c2fr.org.

Applicants will be notified if they are selected for an interview, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 701 Vine Street, Kelso, unless in-person interviews are not allowed under COVID-19 restrictions. In that case, video or telephone interviews will be conducted instead, according to the press release. For more information, call 360-575-6280.

