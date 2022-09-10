Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue holding annual 9/11 memorial Sunday morning

Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue will hold its annual memorial Sunday to remember and honor the lives affected by 9/11.

Uniformed personnel will line up at 6:30 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 6:40 a.m. at the 701 Vine St., Kelso station.

The fire department synchronizes its ceremony to the times of the day's loss, starting at 9:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time when the South Tower of the World Trade Center fell, followed by the North Tower at 10:28 a.m.

Members of the public are welcome. Parking will not be available in the main lot and street parking fills up quickly, the agency advised.