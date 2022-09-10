 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue holding annual 9/11 memorial Sunday morning

9/11 memories

In this 2020 Daily News file photo, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue members raise a U.S. flag to half-staff during the 19th annual 9/11 memorial at the Kelso headquarters. The ceremony was held locally at the time which corresponded with when the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York City collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue will hold its annual memorial Sunday to remember and honor the lives affected by 9/11. 

Uniformed personnel will line up at 6:30 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 6:40 a.m. at the 701 Vine St., Kelso station. 

The fire department synchronizes its ceremony to the times of the day's loss, starting at 9:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time when the South Tower of the World Trade Center fell, followed by the North Tower at 10:28 a.m. 

Members of the public are welcome. Parking will not be available in the main lot and street parking fills up quickly, the agency advised. 

Cowlitz 2 will livestream the ceremony on its Facebook page.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

